360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) vs. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DBDR) Head-To-Head Comparison

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DBDR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 36.42% 48.21% 20.57% Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 360 DigiTech and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 DigiTech currently has a consensus price target of $35.79, indicating a potential upside of 62.74%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.61 $535.88 million $5.46 4.03 Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

