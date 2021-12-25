$389.88 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post sales of $389.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.30 million and the lowest is $388.11 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $319.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,606. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 168.51, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

