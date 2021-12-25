444 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 444 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 41.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 110.7% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,048.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $823.41. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

