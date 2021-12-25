$45.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) will post sales of $45.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year sales of $135.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.35 million to $138.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $270.60 million, with estimates ranging from $231.10 million to $310.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

