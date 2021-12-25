$502.75 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce $502.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $501.35 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $521.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 159,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,263. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

