57,053 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Voya Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after acquiring an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,752,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 281.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 374,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 459.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 302,967 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.57 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $70.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

