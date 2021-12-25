5,734 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

