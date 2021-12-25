6 Meridian Decreases Stock Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 104,580 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.16% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,692,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 205,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,924,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 125,938 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,087,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 123,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 61,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX opened at $3.94 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

