6 Meridian Decreases Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

BTT stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

