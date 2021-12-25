6 Meridian Lowers Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMO. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 180.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $560,000.

EMO stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

