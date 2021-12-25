6 Meridian Sells 2,835 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

6 Meridian decreased its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $42.51 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.