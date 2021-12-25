6 Meridian Sells 3,189 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of CTR stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.