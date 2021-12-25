62,450 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,880 shares of company stock worth $17,918,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

