6,263 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Terex by 30.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.