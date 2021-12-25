$628.36 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report $628.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $620.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $637.70 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $509.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 74,623 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 183.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 58,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $28.81 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

