7,357 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 509,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,526,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 331,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,444 shares of company stock worth $1,618,158. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

