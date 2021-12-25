$74.47 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $74.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $73.40 million. QCR reported sales of $75.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $288.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $292.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $321.27 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $344.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in QCR in the second quarter worth $101,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in QCR in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

QCRH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. 20,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. QCR has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

