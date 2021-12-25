Aave Trading Up 37.2% Over Last Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Aave has a total market cap of $3.59 billion and $736.83 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for $266.71 or 0.00523134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded up 37.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,451,000 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

