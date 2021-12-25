AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.45

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.45 and last traded at $133.28, with a volume of 128509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Get AbbVie alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.