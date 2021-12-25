ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 969,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 782,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

