Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Up 3.6%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) shares shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $191.65 and last traded at $191.65. 205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACXIF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Acciona in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Acciona in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.17.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

