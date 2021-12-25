Accuvest Global Advisors Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.