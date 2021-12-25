Accuvest Global Advisors Has $649,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.