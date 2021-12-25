Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $385.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.75 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

