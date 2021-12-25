Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.36. 17,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.