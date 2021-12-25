Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $65.16 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

