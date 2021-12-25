Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 2.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $171,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,522,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,592,000 after acquiring an additional 474,105 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.3% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

ATVI opened at $65.16 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

