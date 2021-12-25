ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 27th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AEY stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ADDvantage Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

