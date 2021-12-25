Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADIL. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adial Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William B. Stilley III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

