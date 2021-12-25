Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.05. 114,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,662. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.