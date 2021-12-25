AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MINC opened at $48.30 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72.

