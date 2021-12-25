AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. CX Institutional increased its stake in American Tower by 270.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 13.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 24.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

NYSE:AMT opened at $278.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

