AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

