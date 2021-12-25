AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

NYSE:SPG opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.