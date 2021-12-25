AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,361 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,975 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $227.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

