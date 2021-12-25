Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce $31.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.05 million to $31.91 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.52 million to $111.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.96 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $184.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 815,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,090. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

