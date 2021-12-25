AKO Capital LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AKO Capital LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 1.0% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $97,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $435.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

