AKO Capital LLP Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 57.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 9.4% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $910,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,402.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,345.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,299.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

