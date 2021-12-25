Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer Sells 5,000 Shares

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after acquiring an additional 167,178 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,252,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,483,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

