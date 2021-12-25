Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$18.31. 253,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,670. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$17.16 and a 1-year high of C$22.67. The company has a market cap of C$12.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 53.18%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

