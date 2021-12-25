Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.67.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of AP.UN stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.71. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$35.40 and a one year high of C$46.55.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

