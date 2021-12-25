Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 775,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151,956 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 162,056 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

