Allworth Financial LP Acquires 3,194 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 323.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after buying an additional 258,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after buying an additional 438,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.