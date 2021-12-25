Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $381.17 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.81. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

