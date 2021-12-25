Allworth Financial LP Has $670,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1,430.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,545,000 after acquiring an additional 621,805 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

