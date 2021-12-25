Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 69.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $351.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.16 and a 200 day moving average of $418.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.47 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

