Alphacat Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $208,472.73 and $32,085.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

