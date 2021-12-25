Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 36.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 456.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RMM opened at $19.75 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

