Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 38,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $139.16 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

