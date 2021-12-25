Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

